Kylie Minogue to perform at Brits 2024 and receive Global Icon award

Kylie Minogue is set to perform at this year’s Brits, where the Australian pop legend will be presented with the Global Icon award.

Kylie will perform live at the 2024 ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on 2 March, with the star saying she is “beyond thrilled” to be honoured with the award.

The award, which, according to the Brits, is “reserved for truly exceptional artists”, recognises Kylie’s three decades of stardom. In that time, she’s won two Grammys, four Brits and two MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2021, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win the prestigious award, with previous winners including Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

Kylie is also nominated for international artist of the year, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, SZA and Miley Cyrus.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the global icon award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” Kylie said. “The UK has always been a home from home so the Brits have a very special place in my heart.

“I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the Brits stage. See you at the O2.”

Despite the award and nomination, fans were gutted to find that “Padam Padam” – the Aussie songstress’ biggest UK hit in more than 10 years – had not been nominated for any individual award, with one person branding the snub an “absolute travesty”.

Aside from Kylie, the Brit Awards are shaping up to be incredibly queer, with Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, “Flowers” artist Miley Cyrus, queer trio boygenius, and rapper Doja Cat among the nominees.

The 2024 Brit Awards take place on Saturday 2 March.