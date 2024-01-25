Charli XCX will be recognised for her exceptional achievements in music at this year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards, alongside an impressive line-up of artists.

Each year, the awards ceremony honours innovative artists who are successfully shaping the music landscape.

The “Visions” singer will receive the Powerhouse Award for her contribution to music in films, her critically acclaimed albums, and her repeated appearances in Billboard’s Top 10.

Charli XCX is being honoured with the Powerhouse Award at this year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Hit songs that Charli XCX – real name Charlotte Aitchison – has written for films include Hot 100 hit “Speed Drive” from Barbie and Top 10 hit “Boom Clap” from The Fault In Our Stars.

While her feature on Icona Pop’s “I Love It” made it to number seven in the Billboard Top 10 in 2013, her feature on Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” stood firmly at number one for seven weeks.

Other artists set to be honoured at this year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards include Kylie Minogue for the coveted Icon Award, New Jean for the Group of the Year Award, Ice Spice for the Hitmaker Award, and Victoria Monet for the Rising Star Award.

News that Charli XCX would be honoured at Billboard Women In Music Awards came shortly after it was revealed that the “Vroom Vroom” singer had earned a nomination at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Alongside Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean, and Rae, Charli is a nominee for Best Pop Act.

Charli XCX is also up for a BRIT Award. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Charli XCX thanked both Billboard and the BRIT Awards for recognising her work.

“Billboard is honoring me at their Women In Music Awards and I’m very honored. Thank you!” she tweeted.

“And I’m also nominated for a Brit. Woah. I’ve never felt stronger about the music I’m making and it’s defo cool to be noticed but it’s also fun to be an outsider too. So thank you!”

Both her BRIT nomination and her Billboard Women In Music award come as Charli XCX prepares to drop her sixth studio album.

The singer-songwriter has completely wiped her Instagram, signalling that a new era is on the way.

In 2023, Charli dropped two tracks off the back of her Crash world tour – the first being “Speed Drive” for the Barbie movie, and the second being “In The City” featuring Sam Smith.

If both hits are anything to go by, Charli XCX 6 is going to be a guaranteed gag. We predict even more awards in your future, Charli, baby.