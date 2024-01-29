Hozier announces extra dates on his 2024 North American tour: tickets and more

Hozier has announced extra dates on the North American leg of his Unreal Unearth Tour.

The artist has confirmed the new dates after demand for tickets for his 2024 tour.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale at 12pm local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

In a clip posted to his social media, the singer responds to fan’s requests to come to their area during his tour.

This includes his Canadian fans, with the singer confirming new dates in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton for August.

One tweet reads: “Come to NorCal, please. I’ll die otherwise.”

The singer responds in the clip: “Postpone that funeral, mend that broken heart,” as he confirms new shows in Sacramento and Mountain View.

Other new dates include Jacksonville, Buffalo, Wilmington, Camden, Detroit and, Lincoln, plus he will also play an additional date at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, which is set to take place on 20 September.

You can check out ticket details and the tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale at 12pm local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

Remaining tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale also via Ticketmaster.

You can find out the newly added dates in bold below.