Hozier announces extra dates on his 2024 North American tour: tickets and more
Hozier has announced extra dates on the North American leg of his Unreal Unearth Tour.
The artist has confirmed the new dates after demand for tickets for his 2024 tour.
Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale at 12pm local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.
In a clip posted to his social media, the singer responds to fan’s requests to come to their area during his tour.
This includes his Canadian fans, with the singer confirming new dates in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton for August.
One tweet reads: “Come to NorCal, please. I’ll die otherwise.”
The singer responds in the clip: “Postpone that funeral, mend that broken heart,” as he confirms new shows in Sacramento and Mountain View.
Other new dates include Jacksonville, Buffalo, Wilmington, Camden, Detroit and, Lincoln, plus he will also play an additional date at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, which is set to take place on 20 September.
You can check out ticket details and the tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale at 12pm local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.
Remaining tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale also via Ticketmaster.
You can find out the newly added dates in bold below.
Hozier tour dates
- 24 February – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival – tickets
- 20 April – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park – tickets
- 23 April – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion – tickets
- 25 April – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – tickets
- 26 April – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP – tickets
- 28 April – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion – tickets
- 30 April – Austin, TX @ Moody Center – tickets
- 2 May – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman – tickets
- 5 May – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – tickets
- 7 May – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – tickets
- 8 May – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center – tickets
- 10 May – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – tickets
- 11 May – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds – tickets
- 14 May – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion – tickets
- 15 May – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach – tickets
- 17 May – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets
- 19 May – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC – tickets
- 21 May – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – tickets
- 22 May – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater – tickets
- 25 May – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – tickets
- 31 May – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre – tickets
- 4 June – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium – tickets
- 5 June – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium – tickets
- 7 June – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium – tickets
- 8 June – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium – tickets
- 24 July – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater – tickets
- 27 July – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – tickets
- 29 July – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake – tickets
- 4 August – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival – tickets
- 6 August – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center – tickets
- 7 August – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center – tickets
- 9 August – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater – tickets
- 10 August – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center – tickets
- 13 August – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – tickets
- 14 August – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena – tickets
- 16 August – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field – tickets
- 17 August – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- 20 August – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre – tickets
- 21 August – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre – tickets
- 23 August – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome – tickets
- 24 August – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place – tickets
- 27 August – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena – tickets
- 28 August – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center – tickets
- 30 August – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets
- 31 August – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre – tickets
- 3 September – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center – tickets
- 4 September – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater – tickets
- 6 September – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre – tickets
- 7 September – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – tickets
- 9 September – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center – tickets
- 10 September – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – tickets
- 14 September – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 17 September – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum – tickets
- 18 September – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum – tickets
- 20 September – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum – tickets
