Drag Race UK vs The World queens learn of first ever cash prize in new teaser

A new teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World sees the queens learn that they will be fighting for a cash prize for the first time in the history of the UK franchise.

Drag Race UK was the only show in RuPaul’s drag TV empire that has not offered any money for the victorious queen, but a 15-second clip, which aired yesterday (31 January), sees the the 11 competing queens informed that £50,000 is now up for grabs.

The queens competing in Drag Race UK vs The World season two include UK stars Tia Kofi, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde and Gothy Kendoll.

They will go head-to-head with Scarlet Envy and Mayhem Miller from the original US franchise, Drag Race France finalist La Grande Dame, Drag Race Philippines fan-favourite Marina Summers, Drag Race Down Under finalist Hannah Conda, Drag Race España‘s Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha and Drag Race Holland star Keta Minaj.

Kofi and Choriza were left stunned when, in the trailer, RuPaul informed the queens of the cash prize.

FRIDAY 9TH FEB 🌍



You are cordially invited to The Greatest Drag Show on Earth 😍



Here's a taster of what you can expect.



Watch #DragRaceUK VS The World on @BBCThree and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/MAXhBUtyDb — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 31, 2024

The trailer also provides a quick preview of what appears to be a talent show in the first episode.

Belfast belle Jonbers looks as if she might be doing a hat-and-cane dance, while Marina Summers is seen performing a sword-swinging routine. Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha appears on stage ringing a bell while yawning.

The clip also shows guest judges, trans singer-songwriter Kim Petras and Saltburn star Richard E. Grant, as well as main judge Alan Carr, losing their minds over the queens’ antics. It looks set to be a season to remember.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of the premiere next week, the queens said the new season would “a lot more cutthroat” than any previous UK shows but would still be full of laughs.

Plus, “there was definitely some drama,” Scarlet Envy revealed.

Drag Race UK vs The World begins at 9pm on BBC Three on 9 February and will be available on iPlayer.