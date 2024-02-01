It’s bad news if your star sign is Cancer, because SZA hasn’t got time for them.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, the musician detailed the signs as SZA songs. “Y’all know I’m doing my astrology things,” she began. “So we’re gonna do my songs but in astrology form.”

Playing the game in the interview, when the singer got to the water sign, she simply declined to attribute them to her music. “I don’t make Cancer music, respectfully,” she said.

The star, born Solána Imani Rowe, began the game with Capricorn, noting that the star sign would be “the driest song that I have”. Ouch. “Nobody Gets Me,” she settled with.

Next, she said Aquarius would be Ghost in the Machine, Pisces would be Special, and Aries F2F, “and you did it for the thrill,” she said of the star sign.

“Taurus is grounded but turned up,” she continued. “Gone Girl“. Gemini is “Blind” in song form, according to the star. Leo would be “Conceited, that is the Leo anthem!”

She then explained that Virgo would actually be Gone Girl, rather than Taurus. “Libra is huge Love Galore energy,” she added.

Smoking on My Ex Pack “is a real Scorpio song”. Sagittarius”“would have to be the song that talks the most crazy so, basically, Supermodel. Because ‘why did you just say that?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, she finally cleared up those rumours of a SZA and Paramore collaboration — confirming that it is finally going to happen.

When asked about the rumoured collab, she responded with: “Yeah! Soon, soon, it’s in the works.” The singer didn’t elaborate on what exactly their collaboration is going to look like, or when it’s going to take place, but we’re excited nonetheless.

Williams has also previously spoken about working with the R&B artist in future. In an August 2023 episode of the podcast Black People Love Paramore, the host asked Williams if there were any artists of colour that she’d like to work with. “It’s been SZA for a long time,” Williams said.

“I love her voice,” the Paramore singer said, explaining that at the time she’d been “sending the texts” to ask to work with her “weekly at this point.”