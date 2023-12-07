Many people check their horoscope to see what might happen in their love life, or to find out what the future holds for any bank balance, but what does your star sign say about the sort of queer person you are? Do the stars dictate our queer identities? Queer astrologist Deborah Roe believes so.

Roe, the founder of Queerstrology, tells PinkNews she began to focus on astrology about three years ago, when she realised “nobody was taking the gender identity out of astrology”.

Instead of using “masculine” and “feminine” signs and planets, Roe takes gender binary out of astrology, focusing on energy.

The Arizona-based queerstrologer, who uses she/they pronouns, is popular on TikTok, where she has 92,000 followers. She shares the zodiac signs of queer legends and what they reveal about their lives and about them as people.

Astrology – the study of the zodiac – is a pseudoscience that offers observations about life. Here, Roe exclusively shares with PinkNews her observations about what each zodiac sign says about your queer identity.