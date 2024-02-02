First look at Elliot Page in The Umbrella Academy season 4

Netflix has shared the first look at The Umbrella Academy season 4 – the show’s final season – starring Elliot Page in his leading role as Viktor Hargreeves.

As part of the new “Next on Netflix” preview, the streaming service shared a brief clip of Elliot Page and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn star Aidan Gallagher as Viktor and Five Hargreeves clapping in awe. At what, exactly, isn’t known.

Another short wide shot shows the adored superhero family taking “one last shot for old time’s sake”, as the much-loved series will be bowing out at the end of season four.

While little is known about the upcoming fourth outing – even the release date is still uncertain, though we know it will be streaming at some point in 2024 – we do know that there is one huge twist that needs answering.

At the end of season three, the extraordinary family were left stripped of their powers and on an entirely new timeline, as dictated by their late adoptive father, Reginald (played by House of Cards star Colm Feore).

As described by Netflix’s Tudum, the “stakes are higher” in the new timeline, as the superheroes are faced with “new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence”.

It sounds like a virtually impossible battle to fight without superpowers. Plus, there’s the question of whether those powers will ever return.

Another big mystery that needs uncovering in season four is what has happened to Sparrow Academy member Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), as she is missing from the group shot in the teaser.

At the end of season three, after marrying Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), Sloane appeared lost in the new timeline created by Reginald and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman).

It raises the question of whether Sloane will appear at all in the final season, and whether fans will find out what happened to her.

Speaking about the upcoming final season, Elliot Page said fans can expect “excitement, surprises, humour, twists, and turns” while Lila Pitts actress Ritu Arya declared it “the best season yet”.

Other cast members including David Castañeda, Raver-Lampman, Hopper, and Justin H. Min described the new series as “whacky” and “sexy”, filled with “nonsense”, “shenanigans”, and “mayhem”.

For The Umbrella Academy, that sounds appropriate.

“There’s some unbelievable new characters and new villains that are super exciting,” added Raver Lampman, while Robert Sheehan, who plays non-binary family member Klaus Hargreeves, said fans should “expect nothing” as they will “gain everything”.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 lands on Netflix in 2024.