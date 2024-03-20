Elliot Page has given a hint at what to expect from the much-anticipated fourth season of The Umbrella Academy.

The Netflix show first premiered in 2019 and the fourth season will be the last.

The Umbrella Academy follows Page’s Viktor Hargreeves and his six dysfunctional siblings who reunite to investigate their father’s death and face the imminent threat of an apocalypse.

The Hargreeves siblings are just a few of 43 infants that were inexplicably born to random, unconnected women in the 1980s – who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before.

Seven of the 43 children are adopted by strict billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates The Umbrella Academy and trains his adopted kids up to be superheroes.

People are hoping season four will finally answer some of the many mysteries set up in previous series.

You may like to watch

Elliot Page has spilled the tea about the final The Umbrella Academy season

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, the 37-year-old actor teased details about season four.

“I’m not really allowed to say anything but it’s gonna be, as per usual, very fun, classic Hargreeves chaos and hijinks,” he shared.

Season three ended on a huge cliffhanger setting up the fourth and final season of this ragtag band of heroes.

A paradox called the Kugelblitz is about to destroy the entire universe, so Sir Reginald Hargreeves tries to persuade his children to reset reality using the Hotel Oblivion, which is actually a machine that resets reality. Most refuse, but Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) strikes a deal with him: a deal that harms her siblings.

Allison later changes her mind about helping Reginald and slices his head in half, revealing he was a robot. As everyone starts to recover, Allison decides to press the button to execute her father’s plan after all. Viktor (Elliot Page) could have stopped his sister but instead he lets it happen, after Allison asks him to trust her.

The Umbrella Academy’s Steve Blackman “already finished” season three when Elliot Page came out, and he decided to weave a trans storyline into the show for the actor. (Netflix)

Page came out as trans in 2020 and the third season of The Umbrella Academy also saw his character transition and be reintroduced as Viktor.

Page also stars in Close To You as Sam, a trans man who is returning home to visit his family for the first time since transitioning.

Speaking to PinkNews following the film’s UK premiere at BFI Flare, Page shared they hope the film will capture the negative impact that “endless, full-blown lies” have on the LGBTQ+ community.

Page also offered some advice for trans and queer people on handling inappropriate family interactions.

“For me, with my mom, I would send her stuff, articles which she read. So, in many ways, I think it’s about sharing the correct information, because there are endless, full-blown lies about our lives, our healthcare, just who we are,” he said.

Page added: “That’s something I found really, really helpful: sharing the correct information to help educate people, whether it’s an article or a memoir by a trans person.”

When does Umbrella Academy season 4 come out?

Netflix’s Umbrella Academy first aired on February 15, 2019. (Netflix)

The much-anticipated fourth season for Netflix’s Umbrella Academy is on the horizon. The show is set to be released on 8 August.

A recently revealed teaser for the show gave a little glimpse at what to expect from season 4.

The footage sees the siblings united as they cheer with a shot declaring: “One last shot, for old time’s sake.”

Showrunner Steve Blackman explained to The Wrap his approach to the final season: “My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before.

“It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show.”