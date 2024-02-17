Final season of Elliot Page’s The Umbrella Academy officially gets release date

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, starring Elliot Page, has officially got its release date and fans are SO ready.

That’s right, our faves Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher) will be back together one final time.

They’ll also be joined by some new famous faces this season, including Nick Offerman (The Last Of Us), Megan Mulally (The White Lotus), and David Cross (Arrested Development).

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy has officially got its release date. (Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Earlier this month, Netflix treated fans to a first look at season four showing some sneak peeks at what’s to come, including one bittersweet scene of the superhero family taking “one last shot for old time’s sake.”

While the previous three seasons of the series, based on the graphic novels written by Gerard Way, each consisted of ten episodes, season four will have just six to bring the gripping series to an end.

In a surprise post to social media on Friday, the official Umbrella Academy team announced that all six episodes of the final season will officially drop on 8 August.

You may like to watch

🎻💥🤝🍺 | S4 of The Umbrella Academy returns August 8 pic.twitter.com/OJKrewVo4c — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) February 15, 2024

Needless to say, fans lost their minds.

“You can’t just drop the release date out of nowhere and expect us not to freak out,” one person tweeted.

“Oh my god… FINALLY GETTING OUR FAMILY BACK ONE LAST TIME,” raved another.

And a third declared: “WE ARE SO BACK”.

Fans are gagged to see the Umbrella Academy gang back together one final time, and to finally get to the bottom of season three’s shocking twist.

Last season, the Umbrella Academy fam were stripped of their powers and put on an entirely new timeline.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, a new timeline means the “stakes are higher” and there are “new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence.”

Fans are also dying to find out what happened to Sparrow Academy’s Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), who has been missing from the group shot.

The last we saw of Sloane, she seemed lost somewhere in the new timeline, created by Reginald (Colm Feore) and Allison.

What else the final season of The Umbrella Academy will include remains to be seen, but we’re on the edge of our seats!