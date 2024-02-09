Elliot Page to appear at first UK screening of his new trans film Close to You

Elliot Page’s new film Close to You is set to have its European and UK premiere at BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival next month.

Close to You marks Page’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2017, when he appeared in Flatliners. After he publicly came out as trans in 2020, the actor took a step back from the limelight as he embarked on his gender transition journey.

The new film, co-written by Page and director Dominic Savage, sees him play trans man, Sam, who visits his home town for the first time since transitioning and reunites with a childhood friend. It is largely unscripted and heavily improvised.

In an interview with People, star of The Umbrella Academy Page described Close to You as a highlight of his career.

“[Savage’s] process, the experience of making a film in this way is not something I’ve done before. I feel grateful to be a part of his work and hope to do it again,” he said.

Elliot Page as Sam in Close to You. (PageBoy Productions)

Page will be appearing on stage at the BFI Southbank on 15 March to talk about his career and the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. The special BFI Flare screening will take place the day before, with Page and co-star Hillary Baack, as well as Savage, due to appear.

“I am thrilled that UK audiences will be introduced to Close to You at BFI Flare,” Page said. “The experience of collaborating with Dominic, Hillary, and the whole team was magical, and I am honoured to be a part of this film,” Page said.

BFI Flare Festivals event manager, Darren Jones, said: “It is exciting for us to introduce audiences to this incredible film [and] we’re honoured to have Elliot Page, one of the most dynamic performers in contemporary cinema, to discuss his career and the creative process behind Close to You.”

Elliot Page is coming to #BFIFlare!



In addition to a Screen Talk, the award-winning actor, writer, director and producer will be joined by writer-director Dominic Savage and actor Hillary Baack for the European Premiere of Close To You. https://t.co/zVqd41OM57 pic.twitter.com/lp015bx1Lx — BFI Flare (@BFIFlare) February 7, 2024

And Savage said: “I’m so excited that Close to You is having its European premiere at BFI Flare. It has been a real privilege to create this unique film about love, identity and family with Elliot Page and the incredible cast of actors.

“I’m looking forward to UK audiences feeling and appreciating the important themes and emotions that the film expresses.”

The 2024 BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival takes place from Wednesday 15 to Sunday 26 March. The full programme line-up for BFI Flare will be revealed on 13 February at 11am GMT, with general sale tickets available from 22 February.