Drag legend RuPaul has made his debut in Madame Tussauds London’s waxwork museum, joining the hall of fame alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Victoria Beckham and Harry Styles.

The figure, which will go on public on display from 9 February to mark the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week, is kitted out in a custom-made blue ball gown, created by long-time collaborator Zaldy Goco.

Ru’s waxwork is the first figure in the Madam Tussauds collection to be dressed in drag. Although there are four RuPaul waxworks globally, this is the first to appear in the world-famous London venue on Baker Street.

The design of the dress itself is unique, featuring embellished “R” earrings, a gentle nod to Anne Boleyn’s famous B-shaped necklace.

Elsewhere, the set of Royal Orders is Zaldy’s selection of three of the most legendary women in RuPaul’s life: fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, singing superstar Diana Ross and Oprah Winfrey, something Visage has described as an “honour.”

Unveiling the work, Visage noted that the waxwork figure embodies everything drag stands for. “It’s gorgeous. The teeth, the lips, the nails – it’s like I’m at home and with Ru,” she said.

Michelle Visage with RuPaul’s new waxwork at Madame Tussauds. (Madam Tussauds London)

“Fans and guests will love this figure. The artists have made this so beautifully and I see Ru. Everything drag stands for – authenticity, being daring and not afraid to be who you truly are – is reflected in this gorgeous figure.

“I also love that Zaldy, who exclusively made this beautiful dress for Madame Tussauds London, has put me in the favours as one of the most important women in Ru’s life. What an honour.

“I’m so excited for the world to see how gorgeous this is.”

👀 slay the house down! Michelle Visage gives her seal of approval for our new RuPaul figure! pic.twitter.com/kAWmgRrpaZ — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 6, 2024

Zaldy wanted to show off the true essence of Drag Race‘s process, and for how Ru’s looks are designed for the runway to shine through.

“My thought process was that it should be in true style to how we produce RuPaul’s outfits for Drag Race,” he said. “I wanted it to be an authentic representation of what Ru wears, to make it this glamorous statement, and make it big. Each piece I do with Ru is built for a moment, it’s permanent and resonates with the person.

“This bespoke creation for Madame Tussauds, for Ru, and for the fashion zone, is full of all the emotions you feel when working with Ru: fun, joy and happiness.”