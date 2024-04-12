Fans and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race have fallen for a fake social media post claiming superstar host RuPaul was stepping from the flagship show and all its spin-offs.

As the old saying goes: The devil works hard, Kris Jenner works harder, RuPaul works hardest.

The author of House of Hidden Meanings has hosted 16 seasons of flagship show RuPaul’s Drag Race since 2009 as well eight All Stars spin–offs, five seasons of Drag Race UK, three of Drag Race Down Under, a few celebrity and festive specials and two seasons of Vs the World.

As if that wasn’t enough, RuPaul has Global All Stars in the works.

One could be forgiven for thinking that she needs a break – something jokers on an X/Twitter account parodying Drag Race‘s production company, World of Wonder, have capitalised on.

Posted by @wowpesentsplus – note the omission of the “r” in the username, the official version is @wowpresentsplus” – the note has fooled fans and even a few former contestants into thinking Mama Ru was sashaying away for good, to be replaced by mystery hosts.

You may like to watch

After 16 years and 40 seasons across 7 US and UK Franchises, RuPaul has decided to step down as the Host and Main Judge of RuPaul's Drag Race.



We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new journey, forever grateful for his unparalleled contribution to the world of drag. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/i3QzYZ24G6 — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpesentsplus) April 11, 2024

The fake statement read: “Seventeen years ago I had an idea, a dream to create a platform where drag could flourish like never before. Today, that dream has blossomed into something beyond my wildest imagination.

“But now, my loves, the time has come for a new chapter. It is with a bitter-sweet heart that I announce my retirement as the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s time for a new generation to shine, to carry the torch forward, with the same spirit of authenticity and love that has always guided us.”

The statement then implied that Ru had “hand-picked individuals who embody the essence of what Drag Race represents” as her replacements. It signed off with the classic: “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else.”

Despite the post being fact-checked by Community Notes – and earmarked as fake – it seems the very late April’s Fool suckered several fans and queens, including All Stars 7 cast-mates Shea Coulée and Monét X Change.

Monét, who appeared in season 10 of Drag Race before returning to snatch a crown in All Stars 4, wrote, “B*tch. My jaw was on the floor. I hate Twitter.”

Shea, who competed in season nine before winning All Stars 5, was also duped, writing: “Ooooh, they had me for a second there. I was getting choked up…”

Heidi N Closet seemingly fell for the ruse too, posting several heart emojis under the post.

Bitch!! My jaw was on the floor. I hate twitter. https://t.co/ffSac0LaHS — Monét (@monetxchange) April 11, 2024

Ooooh, they had me for a second there. I was literally getting choked up… https://t.co/NKfgNKWtWj — CEASEFIRE 🇵🇸 (@SheaCoulee) April 11, 2024

Fans of the franchise also reacted to the hoax. “The way I crossed over into the other world for a second,” one wrote, while another said: “I moved, for a fraction of a second.”

Although Ru isn’t stepping down from Drag Race altogether, she did recently announce that she would be replaced by Michelle Visage on the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under.

The decision angered at least one queen, namely firebrand Willam, but Ru said: “It has been my great honour to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can’t wait to see the franchise continue to flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage.”

Drag Race Down Under season four will air later this year on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and other select territories (including New Zealand), as well as on Stan in Australia.