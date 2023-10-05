RuPaul Andre Charles, best known as the face of the biggest global drag franchise, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is ready to ru-veal it all in his latest memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.

The Emmy-winning drag personality announced the wide-ranging autobiography on Wednesday (4 October) to his almost six million social media followers in an emotional 45-second video.

“After two and a half years it’s finally here, my memoir. I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time because I reveal so much of myself,” says a tearful Ru. “You know, this world today feels so hostile and it is such a scary place to be vulnerable in. I did it, so get ready.”

According to the caption, writing The House of Hidden Meanings left RuPaul “gooped, gagged and stripped raw”.

“I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all,” he added.

The memoir promises to delve into deliver forty years of the 62-year-old superstar drag personality’s life, from birth to just before the advent of his life-changing franchise, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“RuPaul strips away all artifice and recounts the story of his life with breathtaking clarity and tenderness, bringing his signature wisdom and wit to his own biography,” a synopsis reads.

“From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his life-story, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history.”

The memoir offers “a profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity” on his road to global fame and “changing the way the world thinks about drag”.

RuPaul’s has lived a record-breaking life, landing more more Emmy awards than any other Black performer, with a grand total of 12. He also became the first drag queen to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

The Drag Race UK host has performed across the arts sector, releasing several music albums, appearing in over 50 movies and TV shows and authoring two books.

The LGBTQ+ rights advocate released his first memoir, Letting It All Hang Out, in 1995, a year after he became the historic first face of the MAC Viva Glam campaign in aid of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

