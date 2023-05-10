Scream queen Jenna Ortega has continued her conquest to become the new face of the horror genre.

Having appeared in Scream VI, Netflix’s Wednesday and the instant slasher classic X, Ortega has been bleeding all over the genre.

Now, after becoming the poster child for children going through their goth phase as Wednesday Addams, Ortega has signed up for Beetlejuice 2.

The rising star will play Winona Ryder’s daughter, the very same Winona Ryder who starred as Lydia Deetz in the original horror-comedy Beetlejuice in 1988.

Fans have absolutely loved the casting, calling it “perfect”.

“The way I’m going to be in there watching it opening weekend,” added another Twitter user.

A third, more critical fan, wrote: “She’s so monster high coded.”

The first film followed a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) attempting to scare the Deetz family (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Ryder) out of their home – with the assistance of Michael Keaton as pesky poltergeist Betelgeuse, pronounced like everyone’s favourite bug smoothie.

Keaton and Ryder are also expected to reprise their roles with Tim Burton returning to direct – reuniting him with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

According to various sources, Justin Theroux has also joined the project in a yet-to-be-named role.

The first promise of Beetlejuice 2 hit our collective consciousness 10 years ago, with both Ryder and Burton promising the film. The sequel will be produced by Brad Pitt’s company Plan B, with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with Burton on Wednesday, penning the screenplay – Ortega has previously criticised the show’s writing.

Beetlejuice 2 is due for release in September 2024.