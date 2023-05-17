Elliot Page has spoken about his reaction at receiving the first copy of his upcoming memoir Pageboy.

Page is fast becoming the poster boy for trans joy. Since coming out in 2020, the actor has gone from queer strength to beautiful queer strength through poignant messages to fans, suited selfies with Mae Martin, handsome new passport photos and even his The Umbrella Academy character transitioning.

To punctuate all of this, Page also announced a (phenomenally named) memoir in February 2022, which is set to explore the actor’s “relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world and… his mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be”.

And now – as announced by the man himself – Pageboy is nearly here.

Taking to Instagram, Page posted a video to his six million followers as he opened a box filled with copies of the book, with the caption: “Pageboy is real and I can’t wait for everyone to get their copy in a few weeks ❤️. If you haven’t yet, pre-order yours at ElliotPageBook.com.”

Grinning, he adds: “I have the first box of Pageboy, the physical book, here we go. Wow. It’s real. Can’t wait for you to read it.”

Underneath the video, fans have reacted with joy, including RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Sasha Velour, who wrote: “Can’t wait for a copy.”

Fellow trans icon Tommy Dorfman echoed the same sentiment, saying: “Need a copy.”

Another fan said: “Yay. Your voice sounds so good, btw. The trans joy radiates through all your posts. Seeing you on my feed always makes me so happy. Trans people are awesome.”

Pageboy by Elliot Page will be available on 6 June.