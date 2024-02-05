It’s the news that Swifties have all been waiting for. Taylor Swift has made history as the first artist ever to win a fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2024.

Swift claimed the Album of the Year award for her 2023 album Midnights on 4 February, marking her fourth time being awarded the gong.

She’s now the first artist to win four Album of the Year Grammy awards, surpassing music icons Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra. She previously won for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021.

She accepted the prize from Celine Dion, who has retired from the spotlight following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. “Oh my God,” Swift began in her speech.

She went on to thank her “once in a generation” producer Jack Antonoff — who also worked with Ariana Grande on her upcoming Eternal Sunshine album — and her friend Lana Del Rey, “a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now”. The pair co-wrote the Midnights track Snow On The Beach, which Rey also features on.

She said: “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge I love, or when I’m shot-listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.

“For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy,” she said. “Mind blown, thank you so much.”

It comes as the pop superstar announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the award ceremony. The 34-year-old singer dropped the news on 4 February while picking up her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said of the upcoming album, which is due for release on 19 April.