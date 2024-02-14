An advert for jewellery brand Pandora featuring two women hugging and kissing has angered members of a conservative Christian group.

The Pandora commercial shows various people giving one another gifts, including a straight couple with a child who are getting engaged, a daughter receiving a bracelet from her mother, and a lesbian couple with a necklace.

The lesbian couple look at each other, hug, then kiss briefly as the camera pans out.

The ad, titled ‘Pandora Loves, Unboxed’ and featuring the song “You’ve Got the Love”, by Florence + the Machine, was released three months ago.

But two weeks ago, conservative Christian group One Million Moms (OMM) published a statement on their website, claiming that Pandora was showing “an alternative lifestyle to flaunt their jewellery”.

The statement said: “Unfortunately, Pandora blatantly throws homosexuality in the viewer’s face with the lesbian couple’s intimate embrace.”

You may like to watch

The group claimed they were remaining “diligent” in standing up for biblical scripture, which “prohibits sexual perversion of this type” and that “God will not tolerate this sinful behaviour”.

They added: “While there is concern about how this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda, it is also of great concern that this commercial is airing when children are likely to be watching.”

OMM also launched a petition which urged its followers to sign if they agree that the commercial was inappropriate, calling on the company to “pull its LGBTQ+-inclusive ad immediately”. The website states more than 14,000 people have signed it so far.

By signing the petition, signatories are agreeing that the lesbian couple offended them and that they will not support Pandora if the firm continues to feature adverts with same-sex couples.

OMM is a relatively small group and believed by many to have far few than one million followers.