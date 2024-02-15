Gossip announce 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and more
Gossip have announced a headline UK and European tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.
The trio will return with a string of dates across the summer in support of their first album in 12 years.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 23 February via Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The run of live dates will see the group head to Rome on 22 June before stopping off in the likes of Milan, Prague, Copenhagen and Zurich.
They’ll also play four shows in Germany, with dates in Hamburg, Munich, Bonn and Ulm and then head to the UK and Ireland.
You may like to watch
This includes shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Dublin and Glasgow before finished up in Luxembourg and Utrecht on 7 and 8 September.
The tour is in support for their upcoming sixth studio album, Real Power, which is due for release on 22 March and marks their first since 2012.
Produced by Rick Rubin, the LP features singles including “Crazy Again” and the title track.
Fans can also expect to hear some classic tracks from Beth Ditto and co. including their iconic hit “Standing in the Way of Control”, “Heavy Cross”, “Listen Up!” and “Move in the Right Direction”.
You can find out more details about tickets for the Gossip tour below.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 23 February via Ticketmaster.
An artist presale is taking place from 9am on Wednesday, 21 February for those who have signed up or pre-ordered their album via the group’s official website.
For the European tour dates you can check out the links below.
Gossip tour dates
- 22 June – Rome, Villa Ada
- 23 June – Milan, Circolo Magnolia
- 26 June – Prague, SaSaZu – tickets
- 2 July – Copenhagen, Amager Bio – tickets
- 3 July – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 – tickets
- 9 July – Zurich, Volkshaus
- 16 August – ULM, Klosterhof – tickets
- 18 August – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik – tickets
- 21 August – Bonn, Kunstrasen – tickets
- 27 August – Dublin, Collins Barracks – tickets
- 1 September – Liverpool, Olympia – tickets
- 3 September – Glasgow, SWG3 – tickets
- 4 September – Leeds, Wardrobe – tickets
- 7 September – Luxembourg City, Den Atelier
- 8 September – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – tickets
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions