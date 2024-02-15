Lil Tjay announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour: dates, tickets and more

Lil Tjay has announced details of a headline 2024 UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will bring his The Good Life Tour to venues across the UK and Ireland this spring.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 February via Ticketmaster.

The run will begin with a headline show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 24 April and head to the likes of Newcastle, Leeds and Cardiff.

It includes a number of arena shows and follows up his tour in November 2023, which included a date at London’s Wembley Arena, as well as shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

It’ll be in support of his third and most recent studio album, 222, which was released in July 2023.

He recently followed it up with stand alone single “Told Ya” in early 2024, but it’s yet to be announced if this is lifted from an upcoming project.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Calling My Phone”, “F.N” as well as his featured tracks like “Pop Out” with Polo G.

In early April he is also set to take the tour to Canada, with dates in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary scheduled, with tickets now on sale.

You can check out his full tour schedule for 2024 so far and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 16 February via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for various dates for those on O2 or Three mobile. This will be available via the O2 priority or Three+ app on your phone. You can check your local listing below for more information.