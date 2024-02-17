A homophobic incident unfolded aboard a TUI flight from Almeria, Spain, to Manchester last October, as a woman unleashed a barrage of abuse at cabin crew after being denied permission to charge her phone during takeoff, reports the Metro.

Kesley Hughes, 32, hurled derogatory slurs, including a homophobic slur at a crew member, in a drunk tantrum that left fellow passengers alarmed and flight staff rattled, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Hughes swore and called the airline staff’s request to her to end a FaceTime call “f***ing ridiculous”, plus, when asked to fasten her seatbelt on the flight she said “I can’t fasten it, I’m fat,” said Nick Roxborough, prosecuting.

Hughes also vaped freely on board the plane, took large swigs from an open bottle of prosecco – which was confiscated – and, as the flight was about to take off, she started screaming, shouting and worrying the other passengers.

The court heard that Hughes shouted “sausage” at a male air steward and proceeded to make a “bent hand” gesture, which the TUI staff member said he believed was another reference to his sexuality.

She was given a “notice of action”, which she ignored, and when the flight landed in Manchester, she called the steward a “p*ff” before she was detained by the police, report Lancs Live.

Speaking about the homophobic incident, the male air steward told the court: “I have been doing my job for many years. This incident has been the worst situation I have ever dealt with. I felt intimidated and threatened.”

Judge Stephen Davies told the woman: “You ignored the pilot’s instructions about using your phone and fastening your seatbelt. You engaged in a campaign of insulting words and behaviour against the member of staff who you believed was gay.

“Your behaviour was so bad that the aircraft staff considered either diverting the flight or using restraints on you. Fortunately – for everybody – that course of conduct was not carried out as the flight arrived safely.”

Hughes was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for a year ,and was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work, plus 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and attend a 90-day alcohol treatment programme.