Congratulations are in order! Bridgit Mender has become a mum to an adopted child, she recently announced.

The former Disney actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on 20 February to announce the happy news, revealing that she had actually adopted the toddler back in Christmas 2022 after fostering with her husband of five years, Griffin Cleverly.

The Good Luck Charlie star wrote: “The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is.

“that’s my news for now folks,” she concluded.

that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024

Elsewhere in her life, the “Ready or Not” hitmaker has swapped out her performing accolades for a slightly different career. Mendler recently founded a space communications start-up company with two other staff members and has received $6 million in funding.

Mendler is the CEO of the El Segundo, California company, called Northwood Space, while her husband is chief technology officer. Meanwhile, Shaurya Luthra is the head of software.

Both Cleverly and Luthra hail from Lochead Martin, a well-known aerospace and arms company. Meanwhile, Mendler has a series of various degrees from the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School.

The trio then launched the company in October 2023. Their company aims to “expand space access” by utilising shared ground infrastructure.

“The vision is a data highway between Earth and space,” Mendler said to CNBC. “Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite.”

Mendler, who also featured in Wizards of Waverly Place and Lemonade Mouth, said on X: “We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood.”