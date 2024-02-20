RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World queens announce tour dates.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World are heading out on tour in 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The queens of the second series will headline the ‘most international tour’ to date across the UK this April and May.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The lineup will feature the entire cast of the series, which includes UK queens, Tia Kofi, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde and Gothy Kendoll.

Fans will also get the chance to catch international queens like Marina Summers, Le Grande Dame, Keta Minaj and Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha.

Finishing up the lineup is Drag Race US legends Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy as well as Drag Race Down Under’s Hannah Conda.

In an interview with PinkNews, Tia Kofi said now was the right time to return to the competition as she’d “had enough time to grow and have the glow up that everyone so demanded of me”.

“I felt like the time was right to come back and attempt to prove myself where I might have faltered before,” she said at RuPaul’s DragCon. “We’ll see what happens!”

The series is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer on Fridays, with the third episode heading to our screens on 23 February.

The latest season features guest judges including Richard E. Grant, Kim Petras, Tom Daley and Katherine Ryan.

You can find out the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 21 February for those with the O2 mobile app.

Fans can sign up to a presale on the Voss Events website. This will take place from 10am on 22 February and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.