Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces North American shows on her 2024 tour

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced details of a North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline some of her biggest shows in the US and Canada this summer following the viral success of “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for her North American shows at Ticketmaster.

Announcing the run of shows the singer said: “Oh my… the New York show sold out in a day! Thank you thank you thank you. So – how about some more shows in some more cities?!”

She will headline shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto as well as the sold out New York show.

They’ll take place across May and June and follows up her first European tour in 20 years, with dates in Paris, Stockholm, Berlin and more this March.

She will also perform at a number of UK festivals this summer including Birmingham Pride and support The Human League during their arena tour in December.

Her 2002 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” recently returned to the charts thanks to Emerald Fennell’s riotous big-screen drama Saltburn and that scene featuring Barry Keoghan.

The track reached its original peak of number two on the UK singles chart, 22 years after its release, as well as reaching a new peak on the Billboard 200 in the US.

During an interview with PinkNews towards the end of 2023, Ellis-Bextor said that she would be “happy to be dining out on [the song] as long as [she] can”.

You can check out her full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

The tickets for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s North American tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

They’re priced between $45-$55 plus fees.

Fans across Europe can also get tickets for her shows via Ticketmaster.