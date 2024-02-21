Usher announces extra dates on his UK and European tour including London

Usher has announced extra dates in London and Amsterdam for his UK and European tour due to demand – and this is how to get tickets.

After confirming the initial shows on his Past Present Future Tour the singer has added an extra show in both cities during his 2025 tour.

The “OMG” singer will now headline a fourth show at the O2 Arena in London on 6 April, and a second night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on 23 April.

Tickets for all dates – including the newly added shows – will go on general sale from 12pm local time on 22 February via Ticketmaster.

The new Usher dates follow up the announcement of three shows in London on 1-2 and 5 April, Paris on 15 April, Amsterdam on 22 April and Berlin on 1 May.

Fans can expect a “celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future” according to the singer, who recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

You can find out everything you need to know about on-sale dates and times for all shows across his UK and European tour below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for all Usher’s UK and European tour dates go on general sale from 12pm local time on 22 February via Ticketmaster.

A fan club presale is currently taking place for both standard and VIP tickets. This is for those signed up via his official website. Just choose your preferred date from the list.

A Live Nation presale is currently taking place. This is available to those signed up to Live Nation, head to livenation.co.uk, log into your account and head to Usher’s artist page.

You can check out his full tour schedule below and find out more about ticket prices here.