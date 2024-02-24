Dancing on Ice’s Colin Grafton ‘proud’ to be a gay figure skater: ‘It’s been a long journey’
After two years performing on Dancing on Ice, former junior Team USA star Colin Grafton tells PinkNews why he’s finally ready to discuss his sexuality publicly and embrace his status as an out and proud gay figure skater.
Colin Grafton, 32, is originally from Boston, Massachusetts and has been skating since he was seven years old. It was watching Tara Lipinski taking home the gold for the US at the 1998 Olympics that first led him to his lifelong passion and career. But growing up in nineties and noughties America, being a male figure skater was “really tough”, he tells PinkNews.
“I remember feeling so nervous at various points in my childhood. You know, I’d be skating and the hockey players would come and bang on the side of the rink and shout words. That was something all male skaters had to deal with back then. It wasn’t easy but all of it made me stronger because I took it and focused everything on my sport,” reflects Grafton.
“When somebody tells you you can’t do something or somebody makes fun of you, just prove them wrong.”
Grafton competed for Team USA for about five years, winning bronze at the Junior US championships in 2012 along with his former partner Kylie Duarte. He brought his competitive career to an end in 2013 before moving into professional performance, serving as lead skater on several European tours before moving into coaching when the pandemic hit.
“I feel very fortunate about the fact that I’ve been able to kind of dabble in so many different areas in the professional world, but tour life is quite hard, all the travel and being away for so long – so when Dancing on Ice came up, I jumped on it,” he states.
“I wanted to do Dancing on Ice for as long as I can remember. It’s such an incredible show because you get to mix your background of skating and performing but then you get to teach someone how to skate as well and perform for Torville and Dean. There’s nothing really like it. It’s quite unique.”
But what is it like performing in front of Olympic legends? Grafton says it’s definitely “nerve-wracking every time you skate in front of Torville and Dean”.
“You just really want to do them proud. They’re such legends and icons in the sport that I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to be part of something they are a part of”, he adds.
‘I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my sexual orientation’
Colin Grafton didn’t realise the ‘impact’ his Dancing on Ice partnership with The Vivienne would have
Grafton made history during his first season of Dancing on Ice last year after partnering with RuPaul Drag Race star The Vivienne, who was the first drag artist to take part in the series. The pair reached the final, finishing third overall.
Describing the same-sex pairing as “such an honour”, Grafton reflects: “Being a part of that representation, being a part of that team, it was just wonderful. The support we got from everyone was just fantastic. If I’m honest, I didn’t really understand the impact that it would make in the end.”
It was only after the series came to an end that, Grafton had time to sift through “the messages of encouragement from people and also from people saying how seeing us helped them and gave them the courage to either come out or be themselves”.
“It was truly something.”
The Vivienne and Grafton are still friends to this day and have a “strong bond”, he says – and he felt deeply protective after The Vivienne was assaulted in a McDonalds in Liverpool in June 2023, in an attack which was subsequently ruled to be motivated by homophobia.
“She’s one of my closest friends, so when you hear something like that, your heart breaks”, Grafton says. “But I also go into a ‘partner mode’ where I want to protect and help her because I was her partner on the show.
“All I can say is it’s a good thing that I wasn’t there [when the attack happened].”
As he prepares to embark on a new chapter as a publicly out and proud man, what would Grafton say to his younger self or to other young people unsure of how to come to terms with their sexuality?
