Married At First Sight UK star Nathanial Valentino has opened up about being diagnosed with social anxiety after his time on the show.

In September 2023, Valentino, who is pansexual, called the E4 series a “complete sham” and alleged he was “manipulated” into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan.

Every pansexual’s understanding of their sexuality is personal to them, but in general it means that they aren’t limited by sex or gender when it comes to those they’re attracted to.

Channel 4 told PinkNews that Valentino “entered this process voluntarily with full and informed consent: In relation to Morgan, the channel’s spokesperson said Valentino “was actually provided with more information than we would ordinarily share with cast members”.

Valentino left the show early, following a series of on-screen arguments with Morgan, including one about her past work as a stripper and her relationship with co-star JJ Slater. As a result of their TV romance, Slater was targeted with homophobic abuse.

In an interview with the MailOnline, published on Saturday (24 February), Valentino said his appearance on the dating show has impacted his health.

You may like to watch

He said: “I have been diagnosed with social anxiety, which impacts my sleep and concentration.

“After the show, I lost weight, I had constant rashes of eczema all over my body and face, I was basically in bed for two weeks.”

The model added: “I stepped back from my life and looked at the things which are the most important to me including my friends, my chosen family… and I took everything I thought was toxic out of my life.”

Valentino said he hasn’t had much contact with Channel 4 following the shows launch and he hit out at its production as “toxic”.

Despite their differences, Morgan and Valentino are now on good terms.

He said he hopes, ahead of a new show starting later this year, the producers will recruit an external welfare team and produce a “heartfelt show” instead of prioritising drama.

Offering advice for others who may appear on the show, he said: “My advice to any future contestants is that the person in front of you at the altar is your partner in this so learn, listen and respect each other.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told MailOnline that Valentino was offered “psychological support and an independent therapist of his own choice”.

They added: “This offer remains open and ongoing. Duty of care is of paramount importance and the wellbeing of all cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times, throughout production and beyond.

“We have robust contributor care protocols in place and appropriate support is available to contributors before, during and after broadcast, including access to an independent psych team.”