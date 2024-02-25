Younger sister of Mieka Pokarier, who died en route to The Eras Tour, remains in a coma, says family

The younger sister of Mieka Pokarier — who died en route to The Eras Tour in a tragic car accident — remains in a coma, her family have revealed.

The 16-year-old Swiftie died in the horrifying incident during the journey from the Gold Coast, Queensland to Melbourne, Victoria. Her little sister Freya, 10, and their mum Kim Litchfield were also in the car.

As per local police, the family’s SUV and a semi-trailer collided head-on along a rural road around 6 pm on 15 February near Dubbo, a city in New South Wales.

The eldest daughter sadly died at the scene, while younger sister Freya was airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney. She underwent brain surgery, and suffered from a damaged pelvis and a broken leg, a family member said.

Litchfield was also injured and taken to a hospital in Dubbo at the time. Freya and Mieka’s mum was reunited with the 10-year-old on 17 February, as per her family.

Freya was placed in an induced coma at the time, where she remains currently. “We don’t have any updates on our darling Freya’s condition for you,” said godmother Karleigh Fox in a 23 February update on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Fox continued: “We are just surrendering to this process of continued patience and working through all of the logistical work that comes with staying in a town that [is] not our own, grieving for Mieka etc…

“The surgeons and nurses continue to offer second-to-none care to our girl and we have officially moved into Ronald McDonald House where they provide meals and beautiful quality accommodation and for that, we are so grateful.”

She also explained that Freya’s school had changed its school bell to play Taylor Swift — whom she was meant to see perform with her older sister in Melbourne the weekend of 16 February. “They have sent so many videos and emails for her to listen to, it’s been absolutely wonderful…I’m sure she can hear it in there,” Fox said.

The family also thanked people for their donations — which have now reached over $85,000 — well-wishes and photos of friendship bracelets for Freya and Mieka.

“To those of you heading to Taylor for the next few nights, we wish you the best nights of your lives — if anyone knows how to stream the gig so we can play it for Freya please do reach out to me (I’m not very IT ),” Fox urged readers on the page.

We’re wishing Freya a speedy recovery, and sending our condolences to her and Mieka’s family and friends.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.