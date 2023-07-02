A Taylor Swift fan has gone viral after giving a TV interview while hidden under a fluffy blanket – because she’d told her boss she was sick so she could see the star in concert.

The Swiftie took the unusual measure in case she was caught on camera at the Eras tour concert.

Dressed head-to-toe in a blanket and topped off with a pair of sunglasses – a reference to the ghost in Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video – the incognito fan had travelled about 100 miles from Louisville, in Kentucky to Cincinnati, Ohio, to see the show.

While waiting in the merchandise line, the super-fan spoke to a local journalist and explained how much Swift means to her, saying she even nearly gave her daughter the middle name Taylor in honour of the singer.

The anonymous fan, alongside a similarly dressed friend, had been queuing since about 2.45am to get her hands on a grey quarter zip top.

When asked by the journalist why she was not after the coveted blue crewneck – an item only available at concert venues – she revealed that she already owns one because she’d also seen Swift in Nashville.

“She already has it,” the reporter gasped.

Hoping her disguise – which channelled The Addams Family’s Cousin Itt – does the job and her boss doesn’t find, the fan crossed their fingers at the end of the interview.

“Your secret’s safe with me,” said the reporter. “And I think it’s safe with everyone else here, too.”

Fellow Swifties were quick to praise the fan for her dedication to their idol.

“Now that’s an icon,” while another said: “She’s so real for it.”

A third simply called the fan “mother”.

The Eras tour kicked off in March and is a journey through all of Swift’s musical back catalogue. The tour concludes with three shows at Wembley Stadium in London in August 2024.