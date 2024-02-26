Taylor Swift helped a little girl with terminal cancer to be granted her wish when she met the singer on the opening night of The Eras Tour, Sydney.

The nine-year-old girl, Scarlett, was diagnosed with brain cancer and was given a prognosis of just 12-18 months with life-prolonging treatment.

The Perth-based child’s family took to Facebook to try and make their daughter’s wish come true — which was “meeting Taylor Swift”.

“For those that may share this that are not aware, Scarlett is battling an aggressive brain tumour and was granted a ‘wish’ but her wish to meet Taylor Swift was not possible through Make a Wish Foundation,” wrote step-mum Natalie Oliver.

The family member explained that they had managed to secure tickets for Swift’s opening night on 23 February “through the power of social media and some generous people”.

However, the family went on to rally for their daughter to be plucked from the crowd and receive Swift’s “22” hat — a section in the show in which the superstar shares a one-on-one moment with a pre-selected fan in the audience and hands them her coveted accessory from the music video.

“Scarlett is so excited and would absolutely love to receive the 22 hat from Taylor (as would everyone else I’m sure),” Oliver wrote. “I just want her to experience everything in life and if anyone deserves a little happiness it’s her.

“She deserves the world.”

The social post, in which Scarlett held up a sign which read, “Taylor can I have the 22 hat? Please”, quickly went viral.

And their efforts didn’t go unnoticed by Swift’s team, as Scarlett ended up on the side of the stage sharing a sweet moment with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker.

Fan-captured clips show Swift giving Scarlett a hug before handing over the infamous hat. One video appears to show the singer telling Scarlett, “Thank you so much. I love you,” before kissing her hands.

Swift blows Scarlett a final kiss before returning back to her show to continue the choreography for “22”, as the little girl watches on in awe. Swift and her dancers then wave to Scarlett before they head to the back of the stage.

If this story has affected you, call the Cancer Council on 13 11 20 from anywhere in Australia for more information about support options for those affected by cancer.