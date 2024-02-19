A teenage Taylor Swift fan has died in a tragic car accident whilst en route to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Mieka Pokarier, 16, died in the horrifying incident during the journey from the Gold Coast, Queensland to Melbourne, Victoria, with her sister Freya, 10, and their mum Kim Litchfield.

As per local police, the family’s SUV and a semi-trailer collided head-on along a rural road around 6 pm on 15 February near Dubbo, a city in New South Wales.

The eldest daughter sadly died at the scene, while younger sister Freya was airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney. She underwent brain surgery, and suffered from a damaged pelvis and a broken leg, a family member said.

Meika’s godmother has since spoken out following the tragedy, explaining that despite what other outlets are reporting, Freya is doing well.

“Freya, yes she is in ICU, yes she is considered critical, but she is stable. There is no confirmed brain damage,” godmother Karleigh Fox said in a YouTube update.

“Right now, Freya is safe. She is stable, but critical, and there is every chance of a recovery.”

Litchfield was also injured and taken to a hospital in Dubbo, meaning she was separated from her child following the accident. Fox started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the family, and was able to obtain flights for Litchfield to reunite with Freya and her family.

Freya and Mieka’s father and their other sister have remained at Freya’s bedside, after travelling to Sydney from the Gold Coast.

Fox also thanked Taylor Swift for inspiring her godchildren and also said they don’t have any expectation for the superstar to donate to the fundraiser.

She also urged viewers to donate blood and plasma, adding: “At the scene of the accident, Freya was transfused with eight separate units of blood, which are eight individual donations.

“Thank you for those of you who donate…There are so many people every day who need [donations].”

She also updated the GoFundMe page, which has since reached over $66,000 in donations. “I’m so overwhelmed with the outpouring of generosity and love towards the family. Thank you.

“As you can imagine, there is a lot of work ahead of us and this will help immensely to reduce some of the pressure.”

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.