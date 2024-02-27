Long Beach, California, is set to host and fund the city’s annual Pride Parade this year, marking the first time that the celebration will be organised by the municipality.

The city announced on 26 February that it would be taking over Long Beach Pride 2024 for the first time in its four-decade-long history. The parade — which is in a sister partnership with Pride in Sydney, Australia — will be returning to the city in May after it took place in August last year.

The 2024 Long Beach Pride Parade will now take place on Sunday 19 May along Ocean Boulevard, Southern California.

The parade will set back the city around $130,000, according to the press release. The City Council approved $80,000 in one-time funds to help pay for the parade during its 13 February mid-year budget review. Another $50,000 is scheduled to be funded by Vice Mayor Cindy Allen’s one-time District 2 funds.

“As a city that proudly stands for equality and inclusion, we have long been a supporter of our vibrant LGBTQ+ community,” Mayor Rex Richardson said via a statement.

“The Long Beach Pride Parade is an integral part of how we celebrate the diversity of our community. We are proud to step up and support this year’s event.”

It comes as Long Beach Pride, the non-profit organisation which arranged the parade in previous years and celebrated its 40th anniversary, requested financial support from the city in January as it restructures.

The organisation has faced several setbacks in recent moments. The Coronavirus pandemic forced the annual event to be held virtually for two years, as well as the death of staff members, including co-founder Bob Crow who passed away in September.

However, the organisation will still host the annual Long Beach Pride Festival, which is set to take place on 18 and 19 May along the downtown waterfront.

“The Pride Parade is a Long Beach tradition that we have celebrated for the last 40 years,” Allen said in a statement. “This event is enjoyed by folks from all over the region and is very important to our community and our LGBTQ+ businesses.

“As a mum of LGBTQ daughter, it’s one of my favourite events to attend. It’s a privilege to be able to support this year’s event! I know it means a lot to our residents and LGBTQ+ communities across the Southland.”