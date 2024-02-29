Photographers have, for the first time, recorded two humpback whales engaging in sex. The twist: both of the whales were male. Yes, they were gay whales!

The photographers shared their footage with a marine mammal expert, who confirmed that both whales were in fact, male. This confirms what we already know: gay and bisexual behaviour is common among animals.

PhD student Stephanie Stack from the Pacific Whale Foundation was contacted by two photographers who photographed two humpback whales in Maui, er, well, humping.

Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano got in touch with Stack because they knew the recording was rare, but they didn’t realise how revolutionary their recording was.

Not only were the photographs the first time that scientists had spotted the species having intercourse, but it was also the first time that humpback whales have been seen in a same-sex couple. What trailblazing gay whales they are! We love to see it, etc.

Stack said to IFLScience: “Despite being well studied for decades, the sexual behaviour of humpback whales has remained mostly a mystery until now.

“This discovery challenges our preconceived notions about humpback whale behaviour. While we have long recognized the complex social structures of these incredible creatures, witnessing the copulation of two male whales for the first time is a unique and remarkable event.”

Although people might think that the act of two male whales getting it on is just because it feels good, scientists think there could be further explanations for their behaviour.

“The purpose for nonreproductive behaviour is varied; proposed functions include learning or practising reproductive behaviours, establishing or reinforcing dominance relationships, forming social alliances, and/or reduction in social tension,” Stack said in the report.

Now, Stack and other scientists are looking to expand observations of humpback whales to discover how common same-sex relations are between the species.

Humpbacks feed in polar waters during the summer, then migrate to spend winter in the tropics where they give birth and raise their young. Scientists believe that in that case, most sex should occur between whales in warmer waters.

This would indicate when scientists need to be on the lookout in future to catch Humpbacks humping.

Aside from our resident gay whales, there are plenty of queer animals in the wild, including gay dolphins, gender-switching lizards, and ostriches.