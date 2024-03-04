The most recent episode of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm features Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy as well as a storyline about same-sex couples, making it an iconic addition to the hit comedy’s latest season.

In Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, episode 5, Larry obsesses over the last name of his lawyer Christopher Mantle, because it’s the same last name as the baseball player Mickey Mantle.

However, when Larry discovers that Christopher will be giving up his last name to take his husband’s, he decides to interfere and asks them how they decided which last name they’d both take after getting married. It might seem straightforward, but Curb Your Enthusiasm fans will know that’s never actually the case.

Sean Hayes from Will & Grace plays Christopher Mantle and Dan Levy, our gay king, plays Christopher’s husband Abe Zeckelman.

Abe later confronts Larry about his questioning, but Larry insists that Mantle would’ve been a better last name to take than Zeckelman and also tries to have a say in naming their baby too – who they are having by surrogate – because he can’t let go of the fact that the baby won’t have the iconic Mantle last name.

Larry offers up a number of ridiculous names for their baby, like Ziggy, Scooter, and Foots, which just end up riling up the couple more and more.

You may like to watch

Larry’s meddling leads to a big fight between Christopher and Abe, and Christopher ends up having to sleep in his office, with the implication that their marriage is over and that baby no longer has two parents. Oh Larry.

The combined comedic prowess of Levy, Hayes, and David only adds to the episode’s hijinks, even with a not-so-happy ending.

With such an amazing cast and a great LGBTQ+ storyline, Curb Your Enthusiasm is on a roll so far – but this is not the first time there has been an LGBTQ+ storyline on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Back in season 9, Larry asked his barber Betty (Julie Goldman) how she and her fiancée Numa (Nasim Pedrad) decided who would be the ‘bride’ in their lesbian wedding.

But Larry decided to insert his own opinion, arguing with Betty that Numa should be the bride instead of Betty, causing laughs and problems all around.

Clearly, Larry has trouble keeping his thoughts to himself when it comes to, well, anything but particularly with LGBTQ+ couples. He’s like all of our problematic uncles, rolled into one.

You can stream Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 on Now TV