Kid Cudi announces Insano World Tour: dates, tickets and presale info.

Kid Cudi has announced details of a headline tour with dates planned in North America, Europe and the UK.

The rapper will bring the Insano World Tour to arena venues across the globe throughout 2024 and 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour will begin on 28 June in Austin and head to the likes of Nashville, Tampa, Washington and Toronto across the summer.

It will run through July and into August, with dates in the likes of Las Vegas, Portland, Vancouver and finishing up in Los Angeles on 30 August.

The European leg of the Insano Tour will kick off in 2025 in Oslo on 25 February and stop off in Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Milan and Manchester.

His run will finish up the tour with a headline show at London’s O2 Arena on 18 March.

The tour will be in support of his recently released album Insano and its follow-up Insano (Nitro Mega).

The albums feature singles “Porsche Topless” and “At the Party” and collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Lil Yachty.

Plus it’s also been confirmed he’ll be joined by special guests Pusha T and Earthgang across the run.

You can find out more about Kid Cudi tickets including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 15 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets in select markets before the general sale.

In the UK and Europe this will be available from 10am local time on 11 March, and in North America from 10am local time on 12 March.

Fans can also sign up to an artist’s presale via Kid Cudi’s official website here. You’ll be emailed a unique link/code to access tickets early.

The UK and European artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 13 March, while the North American artist presale begins at 12pm local time on 12 March.

For other presales, including venue presales you can check your local listing below.