Meghan Trainor has announced details of North American tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take The Timeless Tour to venues across the US and Canada in late 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 4 September in Cincinnati before heading to the likes of Philadelphia, Charlotte, Rosemont, Phoenix and Toronto.

She’ll also headline a show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden as part of the tour on 25 September.

She will finish up the run with a headline show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on 19 October.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Timeless, which is due for release on 14 June.

The LP features lead single “Been Like This” with T-Pain and follows up 2022’s Takin’ It Back.

That album featured her viral hit “Made You Look”, which became popular on TikTok and went on to reach the top 10 in the UK, Canada, Australia and across Europe.

For her upcoming headline tour, she’ll be joined by special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor.

You can check out the full tour schedule below as well as ticket details including presale info.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place ahead of the general sale.

This includes an artist presale from 10am local time on 19 March. To access this, fans can sign up to the singer’s mailing list at www.meghan-trainor.com.

You’ll need to enter your email address and zip code and you’ll be emailed details on how to access priority tickets.

Other presales taking place across the week include Ticketmaster, Live Nation and TikTok presales as well as individual venue presales. You can check your local listing below for further details on those.