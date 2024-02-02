All the music artists removed from TikTok explained

Have your favourite dance trend videos on TikTok suddenly been muted? You’re not the only one. Here’s everything you need to know about the Universal Music Group artists being removed from TikTok.

Universal Music Group has stopped licensing their music on TikTok, resulting in songs by major artists like Taylor Swift, Blackpink, and Troye Sivan being removed by the platform on 31 January.

All videos containing tracks from the label’s artists have since been muted, notifying the user that the sound was removed because of copyright restrictions.

Why are Universal Music Group removing artists from TikTok?

Universal Music Group posted an open letter explaining that a music licensing agreement between UMG and TikTok would expire on 31 January. The two companies did not come to an agreement by that date.

The record label noted issues they faced in renewing a licensing agreement, including artist and songwriter pay, protecting artists from AI on the app, and TikTok user safety, harking back to the Hollywood strike last summer.

The music label also claimed that TikTok offered to pay its artists and songwriters “at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay”.

TikTok responded to the claims in a statement to USA TODAY, calling UMG’s claims a “false narrative” created out of “greed”.

“It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters,” the social media app’s statement read. “Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent.”

Which artists have been removed from TikTok?

You can see the list of artists whose songs have been removed from TikTok here: