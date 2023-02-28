Quantcast
Music

Meghan Trainor teases new song ‘Mother’ – and gay Twitter has plenty of thoughts

Meghan Trainor

The announcement of Meghan Trainor’s new song “Mother” has divided opinion (Getty Images)

Pop star Meghan Trainor has announced her latest single – but some fans aren’t convinced by the title.

The “Made You Look” singer announced on Monday (27 February) that her new single, “Mother”, would be dropping on Wednesday as part of the deluxe edition of her fifth studio album, Takin’ It Back.

The term ‘Mother’ – as Sarah Michelle Gellar recently learned – has sashayed its way to the forefront of the queer lexicon of late. Used as a term of endearment by the queer community for a particularly fierce, iconic or talented female figure, it’s 2023’s answer to ‘skinny legend’.

Upon learning of its surprise release, a decent amount of Twitter users reacted with joy.

‘Oh yes because she is mother,” one wrote.

Another added: “So an autobiography”.

However, other Twitter users are frustrated that Trainor is co-opting the term, which is traditionally assigned to a celebrity by the queer community rather than by the celebrity themselves.

“Anyways, mother has now been retired,” one wrote.

“Great news for annoying people,” another added.

Twitter has expressed plenty of joy, confusion and appreciation at the news, with users starting threads on who they actually consider worthy of the title ‘Mother’, ranging from Jenna Ortega and Shakira to Ariana Grande, Emily Blunt, Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

Not quite the reaction Trainor was expecting, perhaps.

The song samples the 1954 song “Mr. Sandman” by American female vocal quartette The Chordettes, which fans have also poked fun at.

Personally, we’re still not over Trainor appearing on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a unicorn onesie and allegedly stealing Shea Coulée’s sandwich.

Not very mother of you, Meghan!

