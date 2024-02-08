The first trailer for the third and final season of Swedish coming-of-age drama Young Royals has dropped – and whoever said the path to true love never did run smooth was on to something.

Season two ended with Prince Wilhelm, played by Edvin Ryding, admitting to the press that it was him in a leaked sex tape with Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg). This has repercussions, most of which we see teased in the trailer for season three, along with some very steamy scenes.

It’s the classic “love or duty’ dilemma” as Wilhelm’s mother, Queen Kristina, tells him: “You’re supposed to be able to take over from me,” to which he asks, “What if I don’t want to?”

There are also threats of security breaches surrounding the young prince, including paparazzi stalking him and Simon.

“I always try to be there for him, but whatever I do, it turns out wrong. Love shouldn’t be this difficult,” says the crown prince’s lover.

Elsewhere, there’s what looks to be a party, Wilhelm fighting his cousin August, and a member of staff at Hillerska (Wilhelm’s boarding school) telling students that the future of the institution depends on an unknown investigation – and it could have to close down.

You may like to watch

The official synopsis for the season teases the drama fans have come to expect: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in [its] history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

The first five episodes of Young Royals season three are due to drop on Netflix on 11 March. The series finale is set to air a week later.