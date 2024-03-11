Young Royals season three delivers cliffhanger ahead of final episode

That sound you can hear is Young Royals fans’ jaws hitting the floor, as season three just delivered a gut-wrenching cliffhanger ending to episode five, with fans left waiting to see what happens in the final episode of the hit drama.

Warning: spoilers for Young Royals season three ahead.

For two seasons now, Crown Prince of Sweden Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and fellow Hillerska student Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) have overcome countless obstacles as they’ve fought to be together.

There’s been a sex tape, love rivals, and the small fact of Wilhelm having to hide his love for Simon from the people of Sweden.

Yet, at the end of season two of the queer Netflix hit, things started to look up: Simon and Marcus (Tommy Wättring) had split up, and Wille had declared his love for Simon publicly to the entire nation – as well as revealing that it was him in the leaked sex tape.

What happens in Young Royals season three?

Season three starts with Wilhelm and Simon starting to be more open with each other, and with those around them, than ever. Yet as those who’ve binged the third season will now know, it’s not plain sailing – and the fifth and penultimate episode ends with a shocking cliffhanger.

In season three, episode five, Wille begins by speaking to his father Duke Ludvig (Magnus Roosmann) about his late brother and former Prince, Erik (Ivar Forslin), before rival August (Malte Gårdinger) informs him that Erik had been involved in homophobic hazing rituals when at Hillerska.

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm in Young Royals season three. (Netflix)

To cut a long story short, the revelation leads to some pretty big tension between Wille and Simon, with Wille left feeling that his deceased brother is being judged. In a deeply moving scene, Simon opens up to his mother Linda (Carmen Gloria Pérez) about the stresses and strains on his relationship.

Ultimately, Linda warns him that love is meant to be easy.

Episode five reaches its climax at Wille’s birthday celebration, where his emotions bubble over. First, he’s instructed to be faux friends with August for the cameras, and then he hears his mother and father discussing Erik once again with Simon. Eventually it’s all too much for him, and he lets his mother and father have it with both barrels.

“You’re my f***ing parents, you should be there for me,” he screams, before trashing his birthday presents.

Simon Eriksson and Omar Rudberg in Young Royals season three. (Netflix)

Later, Wille tries apologising to Simon for what he had to see, but it seems Simon has had time for his mother’s words to settle.

“Love shouldn’t be this hard,” he says. “Maybe this just won’t work. I can’t do this anymore.”

EPISODE 5 SPOILERS !!



being stabbed would hurt less than this scene #youngroyals pic.twitter.com/MuOpZiQNFs — Chloe YR S3!! 💜 (@royalsdnp) March 11, 2024

wilhelm abdicating would be the best ending. i feel like there would be nothing better than him choosing himself n love over the monarchy. choosing what he wants for his own life and not what society expects from him. #youngroyals

pic.twitter.com/hHNbaVsDab — diya (@watchwithdiya) March 11, 2024

the way ep5 started and then the way it ended IS CRAZY #youngroyals pic.twitter.com/xZHTQhghDl — ☆ YR3 SPOILERS (@angflysiriqs) March 11, 2024

How to watch Young Royals online

Young Royals season three, episodes one to five, are streaming now on Netflix.

After that almighty end to episode five, fans will no doubt be gasping to know what will become of Wilhelm and Simon’s romance in Young Royals’ final episode.

Luckily, the story doesn’t end with episode five, as Netflix has previously announced that episode six, the last ever episode of Young Royals, will stream on Monday 18 March.

So while the questions of whether the lovelorn pair will finally get their happy ever after remains to be answered, fans don’t have too long to wait.