Pedro Pascal took his trans sister Lux as his date to the Emmys

The internet’s favourite daddy Pedro Pascal has reminded everyone why he’s a great brother too after bringing his trans sister, Lux Pascal, as his date to the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Pascal, who was up for Best Actor for his role in The Last of Us during Monday night’s awards ceremony (15 January), was seen walking the red carpet with his younger sister Lux, wearing matching all-black looks.

While many fans praised the pair for their “family love and support”, some also poked light fun at Pedro Pascal, 48, after Lux, 31, was considered to “out-serve” him at the awards.

“I love how Pedro is just being his regular cute self and then we see his sister just SERVING next to him,” one Twitter user said.

Another joked: “I love how this gives off ‘stunning actress brings nerd brother as Emmys date’ vibes.”

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal pose for photos at the #Emmys. https://t.co/dNJ6AtrIdT pic.twitter.com/8kfabJWWrR — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

Pedro Pascal is known for being a vocal ally for his trans sister, previously stating that she is “one of the most powerful people” he’s ever known.

You may like to watch

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he said in an interview with Esquire. “But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known.

“My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

The actor added in the 2023 interview that he hadn’t seen his family often because of his hectic schedule, and that “I’m just trying to see her [Lux] as much as possible” in his downtime.

The sibling support is definitely reciprocated, with Lux previously telling Queerty: “It’s a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I’ll never be alone… and certainly I wish I can give him that sense of security too.

“I love Pedro, I love all my siblings, they are kind of the best part of my life.”