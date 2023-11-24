Beyoncé shares first look at Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé has given fans the first trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé as a special Thanksgiving treat.

Ms. Carter sent the Beyhive feral when she first announced that a film about the inception of her critically acclaimed Renaissance Tour would be coming to cinemas this December – just after the global sell-out wrapped up in October.

Now, as a way of wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, Queen Bey has shared a sneak peek of the film with fans. And it looks iconic, to say the least.

Posting a video to Instagram, the “Cuff It” singer said: “Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving, I’m so honoured to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

The trailer then begins to play, giving viewers glimpses of what’s to come this December, from Beyoncé’s hardcore rehearsals to her downtime with her family, to the finished tour.

The film is also reportedly set to give fans the long-awaited visuals for the Renaissance album alongside tour footage.

The trailer features appearances from Beyoncé’s family – her husband Jay-Z and her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir – who joined her on the Renaissance tour this year.

The trailer opens with Beyoncé teaching Rumi how to operate the camera before her youngest daughter begins interviewing her.

“Hi, Mommy. So, do you like the show?” the six-year-old asks.

Over other clips of Bey spending time with her kids – particularly Blue Ivy who joined the singer on stage almost every night of the tour – Beyoncé can be heard saying: “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible not to realise how fast it’s going when you are looking into the eyes of your children.”

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will hit cinemas this December. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

Another clip shows Beyoncé running to Diana Ross, who joined her at her Inglewood concert on 4 September (aka the “Diva” singer’s 42nd birthday) for a special B’Day surprise.

Beyoncé says: “I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured. I know that all my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next.”

The Renaissance Tour, which began in Stockholm, Sweden in May 2023 and wrapped up in Kansas City, Missouri in October 2023, overtook Madonna’s Sticky & Sweet Tour as the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

The mammoth three-hour-long shows featured a 34-song setlist spanning across the musician’s 25-year career, and included rare surprise appearances from collaborators like Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar.

The upcoming film, which will document all of the above and more, is particularly exciting for any fans who weren’t lucky enough to get their hands on tickets to the Renaissance Tour.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will land in cinemas worldwide on 1 December.