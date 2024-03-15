Somerset House Summer Series 2024 announces lineup and ticket details

Somerset House Summer Series has announced details of its lineup and tickets for the 2024 edition.

The festival will return to the outdoor venue this summer from 11 July for 11 nights of live music.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale from 10am on 19 March via Ticketmaster.

The festival will be opened on 11 July by Pip Millet, with performances from DBN Gogo on 13 July and Smino on 15 July.

While Corinne Bailey Rae will bring her special show, ‘Presents Black Rainbows‘ to Somerset House on 14 July.

The Amazons will headline the festival on 16 July, with Hanai Rani on 17 July, The Big Moon on 18 July and Cory Henry on 19 July.

Finishing up the Summer Series will be Hak Baker on 20 July and the legendary Patti Smith on 21 July.

Plus a “special guest” has been confirmed for the second show on 12 July, which will be announced in the coming months.

While a number of support acts are also expected to be confirmed for each night of the festival.

You can find out ticket details, lineup info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, 19 March via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 15 March until 8am on 18 March via Ticketmaster, as well as for those signed up to the festival’s mailing list.

Tickets are priced at £31.25-£61.25 plus booking fees for standard tickets, while VIP upgrades are also available.

What’s the Somerset House Summer Series 2024 lineup?

The full lineup has been confirmed for this year’s Somerset House Summer Series, except the 12 July, which is a ‘special guest’ to be announced.