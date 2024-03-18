Janelle Monáe has announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring her The Age of Pleasure show to venues across the UK this summer.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 21 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour includes a show London’s O2 Brixton Academy on 29 June as well as three nights at Manchester’s Factory International on 2-4 July.

It’ll be in support of her acclaimed fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, which was released in June 2023.

The LP features singles “Float”, “Lipstick Lover” and “Water Slide” as well as collaborations with Doechii, Grace Jones and Amaarae.

It went on to receive nominations for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album at the 66th Grammy Awards.

She was also recently confirmed to be performing at 2024’s Glastonbury Festival on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

It’s not yet been revealed which day she’ll be playing, but it sees her return after headlining the West Holts Stage in 2019.

As well as a string of festival shows this summer, the singer will also support Coldplay as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Ahead of Janelle Monáe tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 21 March via Ticketmaster for London and factoryinternational.org for Manchester.

A presale takes place for her Brixton show from 10am on 19 March. This is available for those with the O2 priority mobile app.

While those who are Factory International members can access the Manchester presale from 10am on 20 March. You can find out more at factoryinternational.org.