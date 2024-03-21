Megan Thee Stallion recently announced details of the Hot Girl Summer Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The rapper will take her headline tour to arenas across North America, Europe and the UK this summer.

The run of shows will begin on 14 May in Minneapolis and head to the likes of Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and of course, Houston.

She will then take the tour to Europe, with dates planned in Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Dublin.

The European leg also includes dates in the UK, with Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena on 17 July.

Megan Thee Stallion announces ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour details (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It’ll be in support of her upcoming album, which features singles “Hiss” and “Cobra”, which she teased in an interview with Good Morning America.

“This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience,” she said.

Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion tickets going on sale for her tour dates, you can find out the full tour schedule and info on ticket prices below.

What are the Megan Thee Stallion ticket prices?

Following a presale, the ticket prices for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour are:

UK tour dates:

Seated tickets – £47.95-£98.50

Standing tickets – £70.50

VIP packages – £218.70 / £233.70 / £382.70 / £701.70

Tickets will be available from 10am local time on 22 March via ticketmaster.co.uk.

US tour dates:

Standard tickets – $40-$250

Tickets will be available from 10am local time on 22 March via ticketmaster.com.

For more information on ticket prices and VIP packages, you can check your local listing below.