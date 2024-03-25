Cyndi Lauper has announced details of a one-off UK show at the Royal Albert Hall – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will headline the “one night only” London show this summer on 26 June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the show, the pop icon said: “I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour, I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ in all my glory!

“I had a blast. And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me.”

It marks her first solo UK show in eight years and will see the singer perform her greatest hits at the Royal Albert Hall.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Time After Time”, “True Colours” and the number one hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”.

Since her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, she became the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut LP.

She’s sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, the latter for her work on hit musical Kinky Boots.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Lauper will perform at the 2024 edition of Glastonbury this summer.

She’ll play a set on the iconic Pyramid Stage, which also includes headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and the likes of Shania Twain, Janelle Monae and Little Simz.

You can find out how to get tickets for Cyndi Lauper’s headline Royal Albert Hall show below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place for Royal Albert Hall members. If you’re already a member you’ll receive details on how to access the presale, or you can sign up and find out more at www.royalalberthall.com.

A fan presale takes place from 10am on 27 March. This is for those signed up to the singer’s mailing list here. You’ll receive details on how to access it in your inbox.