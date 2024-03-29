Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland announces full casting details

The full cast for the upcoming West End production of Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland has been revealed.

The Spider-Man star will appear in the show as Romeo at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 11 May.

Joining Holland’s Romeo is Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who will take on the role of Juliet.

The play will also see Freema Agyeman as Nurse, Michael Balogun as Friar, Tomiwa Edun as Capulet and Mia Jerome as Montague.

The cast is completed by Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio), Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators).

Holland said: “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers added: “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company.

“It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production is described as a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.

Holland, who has also starred in blockbusters including Uncharted and Onward, has previously appeared in the West End in the role of Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets for Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet

The show is running at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 11 May until 3 August and you can get tickets from ATG Tickets.

The production is offering 10,000 tickets priced at £25 and under, with 5,000 specifically for under 30s, key workers, and government benefit recipients.

Theatregoers can sign up to The Jamie Lloyd Company’s mailing list at thejamielloydcompany.com to learn when these tickets are available.