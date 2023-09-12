A councillor in Brighton has apologised unreservedly for endorsing transphobic social media posts.

Alison Thomson, who won Brighton and Hove City Council’s Regency ward for Labour by one vote in the May local elections, was found to have liked and shared anti-trans posts on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

An archive of the posts, curated by an anonymous source, shows Thomson had liked a post which included the hashtag #transwomenareMEN and an offensive quote attributed to feminist Germaine Greer.

In response to enquiries by PinkNews about the social media activity, the council said further investigations will be carried out, that Thomson has been removed from her role on city centre renewal and will undergo training.

In a statement given to PinkNews, Thomson said: “I apologise unreservedly for endorsing these social media posts which contain anti-trans sentiments. I recognise that they are offensive to the transgender community and I am deeply sorry for the hurt caused.

“I am committed to undergoing training to better understand the lived experiences of transgender people and with the aim of becoming a good trans ally.”

Brighton ‘in solidarity with trans, non-binary and intersex communities’

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “We know that Brighton and Hove is a beacon city for trans, non-binary, gender-queer and lesbian, gay and bisexual communities. People come [here] because we are known as a safe and inclusive city with a thriving diverse and intersectional population.

“As your Labour Council, we stand in solidarity with our trans, non-binary and intersex communities and are proud of our commitment for trans equality and we celebrate our city’s diversity.

“I want to reassure the trans community that any expressions of anti-trans sentiment in any form will not be tolerated.

“Councillor Thomson has now, rightly, apologised unreservedly for her actions. I have also taken the decision to remove [her] from her lead role on city centre renewal, while further investigation is carried out and subject to her completing training.”

An example of one of the social media posts Alison Thomson engaged with (https://bhcc-tweets.tiiny.site/)

One trans resident, who lives in Thomson’s ward, told The Argus: “As a trans man, I now fear contacting my councillor with issues I am having.

“Everyone, including trans people, should feel comfortable that they will be supported and represented by their councillors, but this is not possible when they express these kinds of views.

“Labour, in the recent election, claimed to be supportive of LGBTQ+ rights, but with a councillor like this, I feel deceived.”

He continued by noting how “out of step” Thomson’s views were with the pro-LGBTQ+ culture in the area.

“This city has, for the most part, felt hugely accepting to me, and events like Trans Pride have been really validating.

“There are numerous posts by her which are completely at odds with the accepting and supportive environment Brighton and Hove generally provides to the trans community.”

The Green Party’s Chloë Goldsmith, the other councillor for Regency, wrote on social media that it was “incredibly disappointing” to see transphobic content from her counterpart.