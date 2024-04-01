Political advisor and pro-Brexit pundit Dominic Cummings marked Transgender Day of Visibility by launching into a tirade about trans people.

The former chief advisor to Boris Johnson marked Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) over the weekend by claiming that trans people are part of a “psyop” from “deluded and/or evil people.”

The term ‘psyop’ is short for ‘psychological operation’ – a term typically used in the modern day to claim that the public is being targeted with propaganda.

In a post on X/Twitter shared on Sunday (31 March), Cummings wrote: “My message of hope on Trans Day of Visibility: ‘trans’ does not exist, the sex you were born with is your sex, calling yourself something else is self-delusional words infinitely weaker than biology & evolution, ‘trans’ is a psyop from deluded and/or evil people, but it’s only a feeble trendy psyop doomed to fade so you can escape it by the power of thought alone!

Dominic Cummings was the chief advisor to Boris Johnson from 2019 to 2020. (Getty)

Cummings went on to claim that one could be “cured” of what he described as the “LGBTQ+ cult” by reading Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1872 novel Demons – a book about Russian revolutionaries attempting to overthrow the Tsar, which has nothing to do with LGBTQ+ people and is instead a commentary on nihilism and the politics of late 1800s Russia.

“The fact that this person had significant influence over government policy is deeply alarming,” wrote one X user in response to the post.

Others pondered whether Cummings might have better things to do with his time on Easter Sunday than rant about trans people online.

“It takes a rare depths of obsession and hate to wake up on the morning of Easter Sunday, and think that you need to rant from your position of influence about a vulnerable minority group,” one user wrote.

“I hope everyone is having a more peaceful Easter and [Trans Day of Visibility] than Dominic Cummings is.”

Dominic Cummings is notorious for having been at the centre point of a scandal involving a trip he took to Barnard Castle during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, claiming he had gone for an eye test.

He also worked heavily on the Vote Leave Brexit campaign as campaign director from 2015 to 2019.