Charli XCX has announced details of 2024 UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline her first ever arena shows as part of the Brat Tour in late 2024, with special guest Shygirl.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

The tour will stop off in four cities, kicking off at Manchester’s Co-op Live on 27 November.

She’ll then headline London’s O2, Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena and finish up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 2 December.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Brat, which is due for release on 7 June.

The LP features lead single “Von dutch”, which was recently remixed by longtime collaborator A.G. Cook and TikToker-turned-popstar Addison Rae, who delivers an iconic scream in the track.

Alongside the tour announcement, the singer dropped two new singles from the LP, “Club Classics” and “B2B”.

The former features a nod to collaborator and icon Sophie as she sings the line: “I wanna dance to Sophie”.

The album follows up 2022’s number one Crash, while the upcoming tour will mark her biggest ever headline shows in the UK.

Ahead of Charli XCX tickets going on sale, you can find out the full schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her album Brat from the official store before 3pm BST on 9 April will receive access to a presale.

This will take place from 9am on 10 April and you’ll receive details via email on how to access it.

Other presales taking place across the week include O2 priority and venue presales, and you can check your local listing below for more details.