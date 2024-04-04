Charli XCX recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date as part of The Brat Tour in late 2024.

She’ll perform arena shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in support of her upcoming sixth studio album.

Entitled Brat, it features singles “Von dutch”, “Club classics”, “B2b” and is due for release on 7 June.

The tour will begin on 27 November at the Co-op Live and finish up on 2 December at the OVO Hydro.

She has confirmed that she’ll be joined by special guest Shygirl, who will support Charli across the run.

Ahead of Charli XCX tickets going on sale, you can find out the confirmed ticket prices, presale details and the tour schedule below.

What are the Charli XCX ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced between £52.80 – £81.15, including fees.

This is for the Glasgow show, with tickets expected to be a similar price mark for Manchester and Birmingham.

While London tickets will be priced slightly higher and will be confirmed when tickets go on presale.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

A fan presale will take place from 9am on 10 April. This is available for those who pre-order the album from the official store.

Fans will need to order the album by 3pm on 9 April to get access. If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll automatically be included in the presale.

